Prince William Expects ‘More Influence and Control’ Over the Monarchy

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

Prince William “expects to be given more influence and control” over the monarchy as his father King Charles ages, friends of the prince have told The Daily Beast. But other sources say such expectations are likely to lead to conflict between father and son, as Charles is “allergic to anyone telling him what to do, and William is not exactly famed for his subtlety.”

In an intriguing insight into the dynamics of the sometimes strained relationship between William and his father, however, a source also told The Daily Beast that, ultimately, William would “respect” his father’s superior “rank”—unlike his brother Prince Harry who “would not do as (he) was told.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.