Jack Jones of the Las Vegas Raiders pretends to give the ball to a young Chiefs fan before snatching it away after returning a Patrick Mahomes interception for a touchdown.

Jack Jones’ interception helped the Raiders defeat the Chiefs in an upset victory.

The young Chiefs fan was sitting in the front row behind one of the end zones.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones played a prank on a young Kansas City Chiefs fan on Christmas Day.

Jones had just intercepted Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter and returned the ball to the end zone as he ran into the stands.

He He ran towards the barrier that separated the players from the crowd in Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium, which seems to want to give the ball to a young fan. But he didn’t do it, he took the pigskin with him.

It was the second consecutive play with a turnover for Mahomes, and the second consecutive play where Las Vegas took advantage of a mistake by the Chiefs’ quarterback and resulted in a defensive touchdown.

Jones stared at Mahomes as he crossed the goal line and then the memorable ball hold occurred.

The Raiders defeated the Chiefs 20-14, in a game where Las Vegas did not score any offensive touchdowns.

The loss prevented the Chiefs from clinching a playoff spot, as they fell to 9-6. The victory kept the Raiders’ playoff hopes alive at 7-8.

Last week, Jones told the media that he thought Mahomes was the catalyst for Kansas City’s success. He added that if the Raiders could take the magic away from Mahomes, they could win.

‘We are not worried about them. It’s Patrick Mahomes we need to stop, Wizard Jones said. “You stop the magician and the act ends.”

Jones played a vital role in making that statement a reality and ruined young Chiefs fans’ day in the process.