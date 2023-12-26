Tamar Braxon and Jeremy ‘JR’ Robinson get engaged on Christmas Day for the SECOND TIME… just three months after their split

Braxton, 46, and Robinson, 48, first met on the Peacock reality series Queen’s Court, and Robinson proposed during the season finale that aired in March.

However, Robinson announced in early October that they were no longer together, stating that he wanted to become “a better person” again.

Both Braxton and Robinson shared posts on Christmas Day revealing that he popped the question again with a huge engagement ring.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Just three months after their split, Tamar Braxton and Jeremy ‘JR’ Robinson got engaged for the second time.

Braxton, 46, and Robinson, 48, first met on the Peacock reality series Queen’s Court, and Robinson proposed during the season finale that aired in March.

However, Robinson announced in early October that they were no longer together, stating that he “ended the relationship to focus on having positive energy again and being a better person.”

Then, in early December, Robinson revealed on Instagram that they had reconciled and gotten back together.

Both Braxton and Robinson shared posts on Christmas Day revealing that he popped the question again with a huge engagement ring.

Just three months after their split, Tamar Braxton and Jeremy ‘JR’ Robinson got engaged for the second time.

Braxton, 46, and Robinson, 48, first met on the Peacock reality series Queen’s Court, and Robinson proposed during the season finale that aired in March.

The engagement ring that Tamar Braxton received from JR Robinson

Braxton shared a video of her opening a small ring box on Christmas morning while clearly stunned when we finally see the huge engagement ring.

The video didn’t have any sound, but was set to a rendition of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, with Braxton explaining the proposal in the caption.

She also shared another video of Robinson, wearing matching pajamas with Braxton and her children, getting down on one knee and slipping the engagement ring on her finger.

“3 months ago we thought we HATE each other and we were totally DONE,” Braxton began.

“Here we are after a simple box of a football game you received for your birthday and a REALLY DIFFICULT conversation…we knew that everything that happened in the past was just that and that ANYTHING that wasn’t US and our family was just mattered,” he added.

“So the truth is, WE DON’T CARE if someone disagrees…we choose to LOVE each other LOUD and PROUD,” she said.

Braxton added that they both “found something worth fighting for and forgiving each other EVERY DAY in front of and behind the scenes.”

“I love you with all my heart and from now on our problems are miles away… Now I’m going to have a Merry Christmas,” Braxton concluded.

Braxton shared a video of her opening a small ring box on Christmas morning while clearly stunned, when we finally see the huge engagement ring.

The video didn’t have any sound, but was set to a rendition of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, with Braxton explaining the proposal in the caption.

“So the truth is, WE DON’T CARE if anyone disagrees with it…we choose to LOVE each other LOUD and PROUD,” he said.

“I love you with all my heart and from now on our problems are miles away… Now I’m going to have a Merry Christmas,” Braxton concluded.

Robinson also shared the news on his Instagram page, stating in the caption: ‘Merry Christmas from our family! I love @tamarbraxton forever…’

She also shared a family photo of the happy couple and their children in matching pajamas, as well as a photo of the couple with Tamar showing off the rock.

The post also included a short video of the oversized ring and another family photo.

It is not yet known when the couple plans to marry.