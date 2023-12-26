Tue. Dec 26th, 2023

    The Dems' Anti-DeSantis Has a Plan for 2024—And Maybe 2028

    The Dems' Anti-DeSantis Has a Plan for 2024—And Maybe 2028

    There might not be another governor in America who has done more with less than Minnesota’s Tim Walz.

    With a one-seat Democratic majority in the state Senate this year, Walz signed laws that enshrined abortion rights, provided free breakfast and lunch for all K-12 students, legalized cannabis, restored felons’ voting rights, banned LGBT “conversion therapy,” and set ambitious new climate goals for the state.

    Looking to the 2024 election, Democrats are hoping Walz can do more with less yet again. As the newly named chairman of the Democratic Governors’ Association, the Minnesotan is staring down a dauntingly narrow map of governor races across a challenging set of states—and potentially looking at a run for president in 2028.

