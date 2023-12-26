‘Bridgerton’ previews season 3 with photo presentation on Christmas Day

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Lady Whistledown had a Christmas present for Bridgerton fans.

The Netflix series left something under the Bridgerton tree when he delivered five first photos from the third season on Monday.

The eight-episode third season will follow in the footsteps of several important series from the streamer (most recently, The crown‘s final season) and will be split into two parts when it releases in 2024. The first four episodes will be released on May 16, followed by June 13 for the final four.

The third season of the hit series Shondaland will have a new showrunner with Jess Brownell replacing creator Chris Van Dusen and will focus on Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) in what will surely be their will. -They won’t, they are romantic conversations of high society. But, asking a similar question, the season will also focus on whether Penelope can repair her best friendship with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who discovered Penelope’s secret identity, Lady Whistledown, in season two.

“Julia Quinn, who wrote the book, said, ‘This is one of the greatest love stories in the whole world.’ Bridgerton series and it turns out that it is a love of friendship,’” Nicola Coughlan had told The Hollywood Reporter by sharing a conversation he had on set with the Bridgerton author about how the revelation will affect Penelope and Eloise’s close friendship.

The story is based on the fourth book in Quinn’s best-selling series, Mr. Bridgerton Romance, omitting Benedict (Luke Thompson) for the moment, as he was the focus of book number 3. The series has already been renewed for a fourth season. The plan from the beginning was that each season of Bridgerton focus on a different one of the eight Bridgerton siblings and their quest for marriage.

The full logline reads: “Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her old crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her final season. However, she has decided that it is time to find a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, away from her mother and her sisters. But lacking confidence, Penelope’s attempts at the marriage market fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a great sense of swagger. But he is disheartened when he realizes that Penelope, the only person who always appreciated him for who he was, is turning her back on him. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to guide Penelope in her trusting ways to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her breakup with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in high society makes it even more difficult to keep her secret. her alter ego of Lady Whistledown.

The returning cast also includes Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Bridgerton), Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Jessica Madsen (Cressida Cowper), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington) and Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown).

Additional cast includes Hugh Sachs (Brimsley), Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich), Kathryn Drysdale (Genevieve Delacroix) and Sam Phillips (Lord Debling).

The season is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Van Dusen.