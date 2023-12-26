Biden Retaliates After Terrorist Drone Strike in Iraq Wounds U.S. Servicemembers

Leah Millis/Reuters

Two U.S. servicemembers in northern Iraq were wounded and one was killed on Christmas, after an Iran-backed terrorist group—Kataib Hezbollah—used a drone to go after U.S. military members, according to a National Security Council spokesperson.

In retaliation for the attack, President Joe Biden directed strikes against three locations used by Kataib Hezbollah “and affiliated groups in Iraq,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement late Monday night.

“Let me be clear,” Austin said, “the President and I will not hesitate to take necessary action to defend the United States, our troops, and our interests. There is no higher priority. While we do not seek to escalate conflict in the region, we are committed and fully prepared to take further necessary measures to protect our people and our facilities.”

