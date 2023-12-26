Flea wears an all-purple suit while watching the Los Angeles Lakers with his wife Melody Ehsani and son Darius Booker.

The 61-year-old rocker donned a purple hat along with a matching T-shirt and shorts to cheer on the Lakers against the Boston Celtics at the Crypto.com Arena.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers co-founder and bassist held his one-year-old son Darius, who was wearing a Lakers jersey along with purple pants.

Melody wore a white top under a green and purple jumpsuit and completed her look with white sneakers.

Flea wore an all-purple suit while watching the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day with his wife Melody Ehsani and son Darius Booker.

Flea and Melody, 43, welcomed their son on December 12, 2022.

Flea wore an all-purple suit while watching the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day with his wife Melody Ehsani and son Darius Booker.

She had her two-toned hair parted in the middle and added a pop of color with bright red lipstick.

Flea, whose real name is Michael Peter Balzary, also has daughter Sunny, 18, and daughter Clara, 35, from previous relationships.

Flea has been a regular at Lakers home games over the years as a die-hard fan of the team and sat courtside with his family when the Lakers hosted the Celtics.

Boston won 126-115 and was led by Kristaps Porzingis with 28 points and 11 rebounds and all five starters scored at least 18 points for the Celtics.

Jayson Tatum added 25 points, Jaylen Brown had 19 points and Derrick White contributed 18 points and 11 assists for Boston, which has won three straight and 12 of its last 14.

Anthony Davis scored a game-high 40 points with 13 rebounds, LeBron James had 16 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, but the Lakers have lost six of eight since winning the season-opening Tournament.

“I don’t think we’re healthy right now. I don’t think we’re where we want to be to compete against the best teams until we continue to get better and better and continue to develop habits,” James said. . “For us, we’re still trying to figure out our situation in terms of how we want to continue to attack every game, but we’ll get better.”

It was the third Christmas Day game between the league’s two most historic franchises. The Minneapolis Lakers won in Boston in 1951 and Los Angeles won in 2008.

Flea and Melody welcomed their son in December 2022

but the Lakers have lost six of eight since winning the season-opening Tournament.

Flea co-founded the Red Hot Chili Peppers with singer Anthony Kiedis, 61, in Los Angeles in 1982.

The group won six Grammy Awards, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012 and received a star last year on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

A Los Angeles native, Melody is a fashion designer and has worked with Foot Locker, Nike Air Jordan and Reebok.

Her celebrity clients include Serena Williams, Beyoncé, Yara Shahidi and Snoh ​​Aalegra.