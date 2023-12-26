Terrifying health scare for AFL coach Sam Mitchell as he spends Christmas Day in hospital overseas with life-threatening condition

Hawthorn coach knocked down while abroad

He was admitted to the hospital on December 23.

He had led the Hawks to 16th in the standings in 2023.

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell had his Christmas ruined by a bout of pneumonia which left him hospitalized in New York.

The 41-year-old man was admitted on December 23 and is expected to remain hospitalized for several more days. channel seven reported.

Pneumonia is a serious lung infection that is usually caused by bacteria, viruses, or even fungi.

The lungs of those who suffer from it swell and their air sacs can fill with fluid, making breathing very difficult.

In extreme cases, pneumonia can quickly become life-threatening, especially in elderly or very young patients and those with pre-existing heart or lung problems.

Mitchell is expected to remain in a New York hospital as he battles a bout of pneumonia.

The Hawks coach (pictured with his family at this year’s AFL Hall of Fame ceremony) was first hospitalized on December 23.

Mitchell was on holiday after his second season in charge of Hawthorn, the club with which he won four flags and a Brownlow Medal as a player.

After leading the Hawks to 13th place during his first campaign as coach, the team fell to 16th place in 2023 as the club’s rebuilding phase took its toll and left it with a very young and green roster.

Mitchell attracted attention when he was inducted into the AFL Hall of Fame in June as he failed to mention his coach while playing at Hawthorn, Alastair Clarkson, in his acceptance speech.

Some fans took it as a sign that the couple’s relationship has been seriously damaged by the racism scandal that engulfed the club last year.

Mitchell (pictured right at the Hall of Fame ceremony) raised eyebrows when he failed to mention his former coach Alastair Clarkson when he was inducted into the exclusive club in June.

In May, Mitchell said it would be “unlikely” for Clarkson to attend a 10th anniversary reunion of the Hawks team, which was the first of three consecutive banners in 2013 due to the effects of the ongoing scandal, which influenced the coach of North Melbourne will make a decision. break from football last season.

“I think a lot of people are saddened by the emotional toll it takes on so many stakeholders, regardless of which side you’re on, or whether you’re an innocent bystander like the public, the football fan or the member for Hawthorn. issue,” Mitchell said.

‘There are probably many other emotions that come into play depending on your mood on a given day.

‘The big picture is that everyone wants this to be over as quickly and fairly as possible. “It doesn’t seem like that’s what’s happening quickly or fairly.”

Hawks fans will be hoping the addition of former Collingwood star Jack Ginnivan, ex-Hawk Jack Gunston and Mabior Chol will help them turn their fortunes around in 2024.