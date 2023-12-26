Skip Bayless says it’s “about time to call Taylor Swift a distraction” for her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs after Kansas City suffered a shocking loss to the Raiders on Christmas.

<!–

Sports analyst Skip Bayless suggested it’s time to call Taylor Swift a distraction for the Kansas City Chiefs and her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The pop star, 34, once again cheered on her NFL boyfriend Kelce, also 34, while watching the Chiefs’ Christmas Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders with her family.

However, the Raiders stole Christmas and the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s holiday spirit took a hit when she watched her tight end boyfriend suffer a shocking loss, the second in the last three games she’s gone to. assisted.

And Bayless, the host of Fox’s ‘Undisputed,’ suggested that the Chiefs, who are now 9-6 and have yet to clinch their playoff spot, have the singer to blame for their recent form.

“Looks like it’s time to call Taylor Swift a distraction,” he posted on Twitter after Monday’s game. ‘What do you think, Patrick? Andy? What about you, Travis?

Bayless was referring to head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who threw a pick six during the loss.

Swift was seen comforting the quarterback’s wife, Brittany, in their Arrowhead suite after the game.

The Kansas City quarterback’s wife was visibly upset after the outcome, looking shocked and holding her hands to her face as Swift rubbed her shoulder.

The pop star also seemed deflated with the loss that marked the second loss Kelce and the Chiefs have suffered with her present.

The two quickly formed a close friendship since the singer began her high-profile relationship with the Chiefs tight end and began attending his games alongside the veteran WAG.

The new friends further cemented their blossoming friendship when they wore matching red Santa hats to the Christmas Day game with Taylor’s embroidered with an ’87’ on the front and Brittany’s embroidered with a ’15’ in tribute to your partner’s respective jersey numbers.

The couple has been nearly inseparable since Swift and Kelce went public with their relationship and even debuted a personal handshake to celebrate the Chiefs’ touchdowns in October.

Bayless took to social media to question whether the pop star was a distraction to the games.

Patrick Mahomes threw a pick-six in the second quarter as the Chiefs’ offense faltered again

Brittany also appears to have been accepted into Taylor’s inner circle, as she joined her friend group of Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Sophie Turner for dinner in New York City last month.

The former college football player also traveled to Green Bay with Taylor on the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s private jet earlier this month and appeared to have lent Swift a red Teddy coat he previously wore in a game for the icy showdown against the Packers.

Meanwhile, Kelce had five catches for 44 yards against the Raiders and stayed out of the end zone.

Kansas City hosts the Cincinnati Bengals next New Year’s Day and Swift and Brittany hope their men can perform on the field to provide a better cause for celebration than their Christmas performance.