Tayla Damir shows off her stunning figure in a bikini after welcoming her first child with AFL star husband Nathan Broad just four months ago.

Tayla Damir welcomed her first child with her husband, AFL star Nathan Broad, in August and headed to the beach with her little family on Christmas Day.

The former Love Island Australia posed with Nathan and their baby Samara, showing off her slender figure in a black and white bikini.

The 27-year-old woman held her little girl in her arms while Nathan, 30, smiled at the camera.

She also shared an image of her and Nathan on the same beach, taken at Christmas a year earlier.

“An extra in this year’s Christmas morning beach photo,” the former reality star wrote in her caption.

It comes after news that the couple are expanding into a new home for their family, with AFL WAG announcing they have started work on a new home in Perth.

‘Sharing the process of our construction in Perth. “Excited is an understatement,” she captioned a recent image of an interior.

Tayla announced the arrival of her daughter earlier this year.

“Samara Margot Broad,” she wrote in her caption, revealing the little girl’s sweet name.

In February, Tayla opened up about her pregnancy experience and shared the things she learned during her first trimester.

She compiled a long list of “things no one warns you about during pregnancy” and shared it on her Instagram.

First on her list was “the stress you feel as a pregnant woman.”

“The stress of not knowing if your child is okay all the time,” she wrote, adding: “The long waits between ultrasounds to check if they are still alive.”

The glamorous AFL couple, who tied the knot last year, shared the good news of their impending parenthood on social media on Friday, February 3.

The couple tied the knot in the Gold Coast hinterland surrounded by family, friends and fellow influencers, all of whom were banned from using their phones as Tayla walked down the aisle.