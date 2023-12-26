Minnesota Woman Sues Dentist Who Performed Eight Dental Crowns, Four Root Canals and TWENTY Fillings in ONE Visit, Leaving Her Disfigured and Distraught

Kathleen Wilson is suing Dr. Kevin Molldrem for what happened during the treatment of a rare case of cavities at his office in July 2020.

A Minnesota woman is suing her dentist after he allegedly did too much work on her at an appointment and falsified the amount of anesthesia he gave her during a visit that she says left her disfigured.

Molldrem allegedly performed eight dental crowns, four root canals and 20 filings in one appointment.

Kathleen Wilson is suing Dr. Kevin Molldrem (pictured) over what happened during treatment at his office in July 2020.

Wilson arrived at Molldrem for a consultation on July 7, 2020 and returned the following week.

Expert witness, Florida dentist and professor Dr. Avrum Goldtein, said Molldrem’s diagnosis, which showed that “virtually every tooth” in Wilson’s mouth had cavities, was correct but his treatment was deficient.

“Katie needed a slow, thoughtful, careful and measured response to her illness,” Goldstein wrote of the five-and-a-half-hour appointment.

“Trying to fill every gap in every tooth in your mouth in a single visit is not only the antithesis of what is indicated, but it is not humanly possible to achieve it effectively or constructively.”

Goldstein also agrees with the claim that Molldrem faked the amount of anesthesia administered to Wilson.

The maximum recommended dose for a long appointment is 490 milligrams, but Molldrem gave Wilson 960.

Wilson eventually received more appropriate treatment “for the repair and replacement of many of his restorations in an attempt to stabilize his mouth” from the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry in 2022 over the course of several months.

“All the work that was done and all the expenses associated with it will have been for nothing,” Goldstein said of Molldrem’s performance.

“Not only does this affect the economics of your dental needs, but it also affects the emotional trauma associated with extensive dental treatment.”

Molldrem received a summons on December 20. Lawyers for Molldrem and Wilson have not yet commented on the case.