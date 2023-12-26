Tel Aviv should wait for tough countdown: Iranian FM

NNA – Reacting to the martyrdom of a senior Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) advisor in Syria, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Tel Aviv should wait for a tough countdown.

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks on his social media X (former Twitter) account on Monday evening to express condolences to Syrians, Iranians, and the family of the martyr Brigadier Seyyed Razi Mousavi.

He stressed that Tel Aviv should wait for a tough countdown.

Seyyed Razi Mousavi, a veteran advisor of Iranrsquo;s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in Syria, was martyred in an Israeli airstrike on the Zainabiyah district of the capital Damascus earlier on Monday afternoon.

Brigadier General Mousavi fought bravely against terrorists for many years alongside martyr General Qassem Soleimani to ensure the security of Iran and the region.–MNA

