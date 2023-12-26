Tue. Dec 26th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Tel Aviv should wait for tough countdown: Iranian FM

    By

    Dec 26, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – Reacting to the martyrdom of a senior Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) advisor in Syria, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Tel Aviv should wait for a tough countdown.

    Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks on his social media X (former Twitter) account on Monday evening to express condolences to Syrians, Iranians, and the family of the martyr Brigadier Seyyed Razi Mousavi.

    He stressed that Tel Aviv should wait for a tough countdown.

    Seyyed Razi Mousavi, a veteran advisor of Iranrsquo;s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in Syria, was martyred in an Israeli airstrike on the Zainabiyah district of the capital Damascus earlier on Monday afternoon.

    Brigadier General Mousavi fought bravely against terrorists for many years alongside martyr General Qassem Soleimani to ensure the security of Iran and the region.–MNA

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ===========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    US carries out air strikes on sites used by Iran-backed forces in Iraq

    Dec 26, 2023
    News

    Stock market today: Asian markets advance in holiday-thinned trading but Chinese shares slip

    Dec 26, 2023
    News

    Dejan Lovren defends ‘special’ former Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah after the Reds winger received backlash from Muslim fans for posting a photo of a Christmas tree.

    Dec 26, 2023

    You missed

    News

    US carries out air strikes on sites used by Iran-backed forces in Iraq

    Dec 26, 2023
    News

    Stock market today: Asian markets advance in holiday-thinned trading but Chinese shares slip

    Dec 26, 2023
    News

    Dejan Lovren defends ‘special’ former Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah after the Reds winger received backlash from Muslim fans for posting a photo of a Christmas tree.

    Dec 26, 2023
    News

    Remote workers are less likely to get promotions and raises, but are happier: survey

    Dec 26, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy