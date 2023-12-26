Several people killed in an Israeli strike in Khan Yunis

NNA – Several people were killed at dawn today after the occupation warplanes bombed a house in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Medical sources said in addition to the dead and wounded, several people remain missing under the rubble.

The warplanes also bombed a house west of the city, and the vicinity of Nasser Hospital, while artillery shelling targeted the city center.

In Rafah, also in the south of the Gaza Strip, several wounded people arrived at the Kuwaiti Hospital as a result of the bombing of a house for the al-Amsi family in the center of the city.

The occupation warplanes also bombed a house in the Shaboura camp in central Rafah and targeted the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.–WAFA

