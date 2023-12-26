Israeli enemy fires barrages of gunfire towards valleys, mountainous regions adjacent to Aita Al-Shaab and Ramieh

Tue. Dec 26th, 2023

    NNA – The Israeli enemy unleashed on Tuesday morning a barrage of gunfire from heavy weapons towards the valleys and bordering mountainous areas of the towns of Aita Al-Shaab and Ramieh.nbsp;

    Last night, the Israeli enemy escalated its attacks, shelling the outskirts of the towns of Rameish, Aita Al-Shaab, Yaroun, and Beit Lif.

    In the western sector, the enemy renewed its violations after midnight, targeting the outskirts of the towns of Naqoura, Yarine, Alma Al-Shaab, and Al-Jebein. The hostile drones raided Wadi Hamoul, the outskirts of Naqoura, and the mountains of Labouna, Al-Alam, Ain al-Zarka, and Majdal Zun.

    The enemy#39;s reconnaissance aircraft hovered throughout the past night and into the morning over villages in the western and central sectors, reaching the Litani River, amidst the continuous release of flare bombs above the bordering villages adjacent to the Blue Line.

