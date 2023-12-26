Dejan Lovren defends ‘special’ former Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah after the Reds winger received backlash from Muslim fans for posting a photo of a Christmas tree.

Mohamed Salah received criticism for posting a photo of a Christmas tree

Dejan Lovren defended his former Liverpool teammate on social media

He has praised Salah for raising awareness about the Middle East conflict

Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has expressed his support for his former teammate Mohamed Salah after he was criticized by Muslim fans for posting a photo of a Christmas tree.

The Egyptian winger, who is Muslim, posted a photo of the tree in his home on Christmas Day along with a caption addressing the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Muslims do not traditionally celebrate Christmas, but some participate in the festivities that take place during the Christian holiday. Salah also received criticism for posing for a photo next to a Christmas tree with his wife Magi and daughters Makka and Kayan last year.

But Lovren has defended Salah, who he played alongside at Anfield between 2017 and 2020, insisting the 31-year-old’s decision to raise awareness of the Middle East conflict highlighted how “special” he is.

“I knew Mo has a good heart, but standing with a Christmas tree pole in his house shows how open his heart and mind are to each of you darlings,” Lovren wrote on X.



Salah addressed the current conflict between Israel and Palestine in his Christmas Day post.



‘He is showing love and affection for people who have no family in times of war and hate.

‘His love and strength will always make him special, that’s why God blessed him. He knows that he is doing the right thing. So don’t judge him. Instead, he shows respect. God bless you Mo.”

Salah posted his heartfelt message on Christmas Day morning, urging fans not to forget the “suffering” in the Middle East while spending time with their own loved ones.

Her full post read: ‘Christmas is a time when families come together and celebrate. With the brutal war unfolding in the Middle East, especially the death and destruction in Gaza, this year we come to Christmas with heavy hearts and share the pain of those families who are mourning the loss of their loved ones.

Salah (left) and Lovren (right) played together at Liverpool for three years, winning the Premier League and Champions League.

‘Please don’t forget them and don’t get used to their suffering. Merry christmas.’

Salah and Lovren have remained in touch since the latter left Liverpool to join Zenit Saint Petersburg three years ago.

The couple met while filming a Pepsi ad in September.

Lovren now plays for French side Lyon after joining the club in January. The Ligue 1 side have endured a difficult season so far and find themselves in 15th place, just two points off the relegation play-off spot.