Deontay Wilder insists he still wants to fight Anthony Joshua NEXT despite losing to Joseph Parker in Saudi Arabia… but claims AJ “doesn’t want” the fight and was “happy” after his shock loss on the Day card of the Last Judgment.

Deontay Wilder still wants to fight Anthony Joshua despite suffering a shock defeat to Joseph Parker in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

Wilder and Joshua fought in separate fights on the ‘Judgment Day’ card, and the pair will finally meet on March 9 if they win their respective fights.

However, Wilder was outpointed by Parker and fell to the third loss of his professional career. Joshua stopped Otto Wallin after five rounds, and his promoter Eddie Hearn later revealed that they were due to announce a fight with Wilder that night, but this plan went out the window after the American lost.

Wilder insists he still has his sights set on Joshua, but now believes his heavyweight rival will use Parker’s defeat as an excuse to avoid getting in the ring with him.

‘They really don’t want that fight. When I lost, did you see how happy I was when I came out? Wilder said 78SPORTSTV.

Deontay Wilder (left) lost on points to Joseph Parker (right) in Saudi Arabia last weekend.

His defeat appeared to dash his hopes of fighting Anthony Joshua (pictured) but Wilder still wants to face the Brit next.

“He told me, ‘I don’t have to fight Wilder.’” The rumor was that he was talking about retiring if he won… March 9, the fight can still go on. But this is a perfect way out.

Immediately after Saturday’s loss, Wilder strongly hinted in his post-fight interview that he might quit boxing as he questioned whether he still had the “fire” to stay in the sport.

But later that night he took to Instagram to clarify that he was not retiring. He vowed to come back better than ever to regain his world titles, but admitted that he needs a change of mentality to achieve his goals.

‘I have to get my killer instinct back. “I’m too at peace, I’m too happy,” he added.

“When I had that dog in me, no one had a chance… I’ll be a two-time world heavyweight champion.”

Wilder’s fight against Parker was the first time he was seen in the ring in over a year, and the ‘Bronze Bomber’ admitted that inactivity played a role in his below-average performance.

Wilder insists he can be world champion again and believes he is a “much better fighter” than Parker despite losing to him on Saturday night.

Parker has received praise from fans and experts for nullifying Wilder’s powerful right hand, while also rocking the former world champion in the eighth round of their contest.

However, Wilder feels his opponent “didn’t do anything” and insisted he is still “a much better fighter” than the New Zealander.

‘My time did not arrive due to inactivity. “I’m disappointed because I know I’m a much better fighter than him,” Wilder said.

“I hurt him a couple of times, but I didn’t take certain shots. It was a hesitation and I couldn’t understand why… He doesn’t have to beat me at all, even on a great day for him. He didn’t do anything, none of we did nothing really.