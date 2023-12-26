Royal blue Kate looks stylish and elegant in an Alexander McQueen coat as the royals walk to the Sandringham church service on Christmas Day

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The Princess of Wales looked regal in rich royal blue as she celebrated Christmas Day at Sandringham with the extended Windsor family yesterday.

Holding hands with her daughter Charlotte on the way to the annual Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church, Kate’s signature piece was a long Alexander McQueen coat with fabulously structured shoulders and cinched waist. Simple, stylish, elegant… We expected nothing less.

She paired it with a navy turtleneck jumper, custom £1,180 ‘Glen 85’ suede knee-high boots by Gianvito Rossi and a matching bespoke royal blue headpiece. The spectacular pillbox-style felt hat, designed by London milliner Juliette Botterill, was adorned with an elegant, stylized bow and crossed feather trim.

The look was completed with her sapphire earrings intertwined with diamonds from her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana’s, jewelry collection.

She was the queen of tonal dressing in her prime.

Elegance: The Princess of Wales and eight-year-old Princess Charlotte yesterday at Sandringham

On the way: the king and queen Camilla. Below: Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh wearing a feather felt hat

Kate, known for wearing the same clothes in various colours, also owns a green version of this gorgeous Alexander McQueen coat and a black version of the hat, which she wore to the Welsh Guards’ St David’s Day parade in March this year .

Kate has adhered to the formal Christmas dress code since joining the family at Sandringham in 2011, the same year she married Prince William at Westminster Abbey. On that first occasion she wore a maroon coat dress and a matching hat by Jane Corbett.

In the 12 years since, this formula of a tailored coat with a matching fascinator has been refined and iterated, and this might be the strongest version yet.

Her family coordinated her outfits this year. The future king and his eldest son, George, 10, also wore blue, while Princess Charlotte, 8, wore a fern-green double-breasted coat with a velvet collar, similar to the shade her mother wore on last year. – with navy blue tights and matching flats.

Meanwhile, little Prince Louis, five, brought the family together in the most festive outfit of all: a navy pea coat over green and blue tartan trousers, £60 from Trotters, a change from his shorts and socks to the usual knee.

He adorably held the hand of his older cousin Mia Tindall, nine, who was also on her way to the service with her parents, Zara and Mike Tindall, and sister Lena, five.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk

The Prince and Princess of Wales weren’t the only ones coordinating. The King and Queen sported complementary colors with Camilla in a long beige Anna Valentine coat that we’ve seen many times before. She wore a blue silk paisley dress, accessorized with beige boots and a Philip Treacy hat with feather details. The King reflected her with a classic camel-colored coat.

The ever-stylish Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, was seen wearing a wrap dress by Claire Mischevani, a British designer who has become a firm favorite among royals.

Sophie’s tweed piece was adapted from a khaki crepe design, also with a bow-detailed neckline, available online for £1,145. A fabulously festive choice topped off with a £95 Hicks & Brown felt hat.

For the second year in a row, Andrew, the disgraced Duke of York, walked to the church with the family. His ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, met him in public at Sandringham for the first time in years. She walked alongside her ex-husband in a Holland Cooper Dowdeswell coat, £799, in emerald green, a traditional choice for the Sandringham service, paired with booties and a matching jeweled clutch.