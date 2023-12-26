Tue. Dec 26th, 2023

    UK reports drone sightings followed by two explosions near ship off Yemen

    Dec 26, 2023

    NNA – The British Maritime authorities received two reports on Tuesday about the sighting of drones before two explosions near a ship about 50 nautical miles west of Al Hudaydah, Yemen.

    The UK Maritime Trade Operations stated that the ship was in contact with the coalition forces operating in the region and reported that the ship and its crew were safe.

    The organization later mentioned in a subsequent notice that they received confirmation from the ship that it was continuing its journey.–Reuters

