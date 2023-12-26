Lebanese Army rescues 54 Syrian nationals from sinking boat used for illegal smuggling

NNA – An official statement was released by the Lebanese Army on Tuesday stating the following: ldquo;On December 26, 2023, upon receiving information regarding a boat sinking off the shore of Al-Arida Beach while being used for the illegal smuggling of individuals, a patrol from the Navy Forces of the Lebanese Army managed to rescue 54 individuals, including women and children, all of Syrian nationality, who were aboard.

The army provided assistance with the support of the Lebanese Red Cross.rdquo;nbsp;

