Tue. Dec 26th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Lebanese Army rescues 54 Syrian nationals from sinking boat used for illegal smuggling

    By

    Dec 26, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – An official statement was released by the Lebanese Army on Tuesday stating the following: ldquo;On December 26, 2023, upon receiving information regarding a boat sinking off the shore of Al-Arida Beach while being used for the illegal smuggling of individuals, a patrol from the Navy Forces of the Lebanese Army managed to rescue 54 individuals, including women and children, all of Syrian nationality, who were aboard.

    The army provided assistance with the support of the Lebanese Red Cross.rdquo;nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =========R.H.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Victoria Beckham looks incredible in a blue one-shoulder swimsuit and tiny shorts as she hugs her husband David for a vacation photo.

    Dec 26, 2023
    News

    Esperance bushfire: Volunteer firefighter tragically dies in freak accident while battling out-of-control fire on farm

    Dec 26, 2023
    News

    Miami and El Paso are the most expensive cities for single women renters compared to men

    Dec 26, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Victoria Beckham looks incredible in a blue one-shoulder swimsuit and tiny shorts as she hugs her husband David for a vacation photo.

    Dec 26, 2023
    News

    Esperance bushfire: Volunteer firefighter tragically dies in freak accident while battling out-of-control fire on farm

    Dec 26, 2023
    News

    Miami and El Paso are the most expensive cities for single women renters compared to men

    Dec 26, 2023
    News

    Traveling is important to more Gen Zers than advancing their education

    Dec 26, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy