Chris Brown hugs his daughters Royalty, 9, and Lovely, 23 months, at the Los Angeles Lakers game.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Chris Brown was quite the doting dad at a Los Angeles Lakers-Boston Celtics game in Los Angeles on Monday as he hugged his oldest child, Royalty, 9, and youngest daughter, Lovely, 23 months.

The presence of the 34-year-old singer unfortunately did not favor the Lakers, who lost 115 – 126.

Royalty was wearing a stylish black t-shirt and clinging to her dad’s side, while Lovely was dressed in an adorable Santa suit.

Chris wore an oversized red Balenciaga t-shirt with gray jogging pants, a pair of white Nike Air Force sneakers, and several chains.

The game took place at Crypto.com Arena and was also attended by Kanye West and Timothée Chalamet.

Chris Brown was a doting dad at the Los Angeles Lakers-Boston Celtics game on Monday, accompanied by his oldest son, Royalty, 9, and youngest daughter, Lovely, 23 months.

The presence of the 34-year-old singer unfortunately did not favor the Lakers, who lost 115 – 126.

Royalty was wearing a stylish black t-shirt and clinging to her father’s side. Lovely was wearing an adorable Santa Claus suit.

The singer, 34, also has an only son, Aeko Catori, four years old, but he was not present.

Despite having Lovely with another woman, Chris and Aeko’s mother, Ammika, appear to still be together.

Chris recently made headlines in the most unexpected way when he and Tommy Fury partied together in Dubai, and fans were surprised that the two knew each other.

In February, Chris confessed that he was “tired” of people bringing up his brutal 2009 attack on his ex-girlfriend Rihanna.

He wrote on Instagram: “IF YOU ALL (sic) STILL HATE ME FOR A MISTAKE I MADE WHEN I WAS 17 (sic) please kiss my whole a**.”

Chris Brown was 19 years old at the time of the incident.

He later dated model Karreuche Tran, who was granted a restraining order by Chris in 2017 due to multiple threats of violence.

In October, Chris was sued by a music producer who claimed that Chris broke a bottle over his head and continued hitting him while he lay unconscious.

The singer’s representatives said he planned to visit a police station for questioning on March 29, after his tour ended.

However, he was able to leave the country and return to the United States.

“Chris knows he will be arrested if he returns to the UK but is still doing everything he can to avoid it,” a source told The Sun.

“But he is also concerned that he could be detained in any country that has an extradition treaty with Britain.” No one can understand why he was allowed to leave the UK.

The lawsuit comes in the wake of several other legal challenges, including a lawsuit related to a loan that was allegedly used to purchase two Popeyes locations.

City National Bank filed the lawsuit in California. The bank has been seeking payment since 2018 and, as of February 17, there remains an unpaid balance of $2,140,901.74 in principal and interest.

Brown is involved in another lawsuit filed by two former housewives, who claimed one of his dogs attacked them.

Chris wore an oversized red Balenciaga t-shirt with gray jogging pants, a pair of white Nike Air Force sneakers, and several chains.

The game took place at Crypto.com Arena and also featured Kanye West and Timothée Chalamet.

Kanye West, 46, and Timothée Chalamet, 27, were among the notable names who attended the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Monday, Christmas Day, to watch the hometown Lakers fall to the Boston Celtics by one score from 126-115.