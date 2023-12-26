Esperance bushfire: Volunteer firefighter tragically dies in freak accident while battling out-of-control fire on farm

Man fell from fire truck

Authorities investigate his death.

A volunteer firefighter has died while responding to a bushfire threatening homes near Esperance in southern Western Australia.

The incident occurred after the fire broke out near Neds Corner Road and Yerritrup Road, in Coomalbidgup, about 60 kilometers west of Esperance’s in southern WA, about 8.15am on Tuesday.

He was part of a “private firefighting vehicle” team responding to the blaze, the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) said in a statement on Tuesday night.

Ambulance crews were called to the scene of the fire on Tuesday afternoon after it was understood a man had fallen from a fire truck, the West Australian reported.

The fire started on Tuesday morning and burned more than 7,000 hectares.

A firefighter died on Tuesday after battling an out-of-control fire in Coomalbidgup, near Esperance, Western Australia (pictured, a firefighter holding a hose at the scene of the fire).

The fire (pictured) burned more than 7,000 hectares as emergency crews rushed to the scene to battle the terrifying blaze.

An emergency alert has been issued for parts of Coomalbidgup and Cascade and residents of affected areas are urged to leave if they can.

Several roads have been closed.

DFES said there will be an investigation into the man’s death and WA Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

A WA Police spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia they are investigating the man’s death.

“At this time, it is believed that the man was responding to a fire on a neighboring agricultural property using private fire apparatus,” the spokesperson said.

“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death, including his involvement in the response to the fire, is ongoing.”

Fire squad detectives will head to Perth on Wednesday to continue their investigations into the incident.

In recent days, several emergency-level bushfires have engulfed homes and burned through bushland, rural properties and suburbs on the outskirts of Perth, while firefighters have battled dozens of blazes across the state.

Firefighters have been battling dozens of fires ravaging across WA, with dozens of fires ravaging bushland (pictured) and homes and properties flattened.