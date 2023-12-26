Victoria Beckham looks incredible in a blue one-shoulder swimsuit and tiny shorts as she hugs her husband David for a vacation photo.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

They may have returned home to the UK to enjoy Christmas together as a family.

But that didn’t stop Victoria Beckham from sharing photos from her recent holiday on social media on Boxing Day.

The fashion designer, 49, looked incredible in a blue one-shoulder swimsuit which she paired with shorts as she hugged her husband David, 48.

David looked every bit as Harry as Larry with a giant frozen margarita in front of him, wearing a khaki t-shirt and a sun hat.

Victoria wrote: “I love you all so much.”

But now back on track, the former Spice Girl has been having a few laughs after buying David some chickens for his Cotswolds home for Christmas.

Speaking behind the camera, Victoria showed off the huge wooden structure in her splendid garden and asked: “What did you get for Christmas, David?”

‘Some chickens and a rooster’ replied the footballer while his wife continued: ‘Beckham’s chickens’.

Before joking: ‘There’s a huge cock in there too!’ before calling his new feathered friends “camera shy.”

And on Tuesday he shared an update on the coop when Cruz Beckham tried to catch one but failed miserably.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz led the Boxing Day celebrations on Instagram on Tuesday as the couple spent time with Nicole’s side of the family.

Nicola, 27, took to the social media platform to share several photos from the get-together, including her and Brooklyn looking glam before changing into matching personalized pajamas.

Their matching blue suits had red trim and their names carefully embroidered in red thread on the pockets.

Nicola sweetly hugged her billionaire father Nelson Peltz, who was wearing a dark blue sweater and black glasses.

Also there were the socialite’s sister, Brittany, and Brittany’s daughters, Lila Buerstedde and her nieces Eva Buerstedde.

Meanwhile, son Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz looked glamorous and led the Boxing Day celebrations on Instagram as the couple spent time with Nicole’s side of the family.

It came after the sweet couple posed in other pajamas on Christmas and wore complementary Santa hats, with Nicole reading “naughty” and Brooklyn reading “nice.”

The two announced their engagement in July 2020, which unfortunately sparked negativity due to the couple’s four-year age difference.

After their wedding in April 2022, rumors of a feud between Nicola and Victoria Beckham began to circulate.

Nicola quashed those rumors in an interview with The Times later that year, and the two have been photographed together on numerous occasions since then.

Their most recent meeting was earlier this month when Nicola, Victoria, Brooklyn, Harper and David Beckham enjoyed some quality time together.

And Brooklyn continued to show fans what the world’s most famous clan does while vacationing in the Bahamas.

Alongside his mother Victoria, 49, father David, 48, brother Cruz, 18, sister Harper, 12, and wife Nicola Peltz, 28, the aspiring chef uploaded a slew of instant sweets of all of them together.

Notably absent was second son Romeo, 21, who Victoria had mentioned earlier on vacation that he wasn’t there but was missed.

Brittany is married to millionaire businessman Franz Buerstedde and the two also share Indy Moon and Phoenix Blu.

