Culture Minister, Korean Ambassador discuss means to bolster cooperation

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Culture, Judge Mohammad Wissam Al-Mortada, on Tuesday welcomed the Ambassador of South Korea to Lebanon, IL Park.nbsp;

The meeting reportedly focused on general affairs, updates on Lebanon and the region, as well as bilateral relations between the two countries across various fields, particularly in cultural aspects.

Both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening relations between the two nations, aiming to create opportunities for mutual cooperation that can be worked upon in the future.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=========R.H.