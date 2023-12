NNA – The following statement was issued by the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday: ldquo;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and in endorsement of their brave and honorable resistance, fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted at 12:10 pm on Tuesday, 26th December 2023, an Israeli enemy soldiers#39; gathering near the Dovev base using appropriate weapons, resulting in one death and one injury.nbsp;

=========R.H.