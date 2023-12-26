Minister Hamieh oversees arrival of Chinese vessel with advanced cranes at Tripoli Port

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Ali Hamieh, on Tuesday supervised the arrival of the Chinese vessel, Hue Zing Long, carrying advanced large cranes designed for container handling, at Tripoli Port.nbsp;

During an inspection tour of the port and the newly arrived cranes, Minister Hamieh underscored Lebanon#39;s need for infrastructural modernization for its revival. He highlighted the country#39;s strategic coastal position on the Mediterranean and the importance of engaging with international entities. Drawing attention to the success of the Port of Beirut#39;s transformation generating over $10 million monthly from $400,000 previously, he reiterated Tripoli Port#39;s designation as a strategic hub for Arab nations.

The minister stressed ldquo;the efficiency goal of the newly arrived cranes, aiming to reduce ship unloading time by one-third to enhance Tripoli Port#39;s competitiveness globally.rdquo; He also emphasized ldquo;the significance of collaborations with global shipping firms to upgrade existing ports into major transit points.rdquo;

Highlighting Tripoli Port#39;s exponentially increased revenue generation and its pivotal role in the Ministry#39;s focus, Hamieh affirmed the port#39;s mission as a public facility, creating employment and contributing to the national treasury. He pledged continuous support for the development of Lebanon#39;s maritime ports, recognizing Tripoli Port#39;s emergence as a vital facility on the Mediterranean coast.

Moreover, the Minister expressed gratitude to Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, for his unwavering backing and dedication to Tripoli Port#39;s development. Hamieh also thanked MPs from Tripoli, Akkar, and the North for their consistent support in legislative endeavors.

