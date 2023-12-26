Tue. Dec 26th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Rebirth Beirut presents its new exhibition “Colors in Motion”: An oasis of beauty with the artist Missak Terzian

    NNA – Rebirth Beirut is delighted to announce its upcoming art exhibition, quot;Colors in Motion,quot; featuring the captivating works ofnbsp;thenbsp;Lebanese-Americannbsp;artistnbsp;from Armenian roots,nbsp;Missak Terzian. The exhibition will be held at Rebirth Beirutrsquo;snbsp;headquarters in Gemmayze, with the opening scheduled for Decembernbsp;28, 2023, from 6 to 9 pm. The exhibition will be open to the public daily from 3 to 7 pm, until January 5thexcluding Sundays and January 1stnbsp;2024.

    Missak Terzian, born in Beirut in 1949, is a distinguished contemporary painter known for his semi-abstract figurative and modern abstract expressionist works.nbsp;

    The artist#39;s paintings are featured in collections across Europe, the United States, Canada, Lebanon, Armenia, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and China. Terzian#39;s works are on permanent display at prestigious institutions worldwidenbsp;and are part of collections of prominent art collectors.nbsp;

    Reflecting on his artistic journey, Terzian states, quot;As a painter, I mark time with memories and baptize them with colors. Most of the time, it is nature that inspires me.quot;

    Rebirth Beirut#39;s Founder and President, Mr. Gaby Fernaine, expressed pride in hosting yet another extraordinary exhibition, stating, quot;With Missak#39;s work, we venture into a world of colors and beauty, aligning with the goals of Rebirth Beirut tonbsp;spreadnbsp;love and culturenbsp;innbsp;thenbsp;city.quot;

    A portion of the proceeds from the exhibition will contribute to Rebirth Beirut#39;s ongoing initiatives. These initiatives focus on vital projects aimed at enhancing the city#39;s infrastructure, including the rehabilitation of traffic lights and street lighting.nbsp;

    Rebirth Beirutrsquo;snbsp;team wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2024 and is waiting tonbsp;welcomenbsp;all art lovers and friendsnbsp;at its headquarters.

