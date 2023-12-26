Tue. Dec 26th, 2023

    Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest – Premier League: Live results, team news and updates as Eddie Howe's side look to bounce back from shock defeat to Luton

    By

    Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest – Premier League: Live results, team news and updates as Eddie Howe’s side look to bounce back from shock defeat to Luton

    By Sam Brookes for Mailonline

    Published: 06:00 EST, December 26, 2023 | Updated: 07:13 EST, December 26, 2023

    Follow Mail Sport’s live coverage of Newcastle United’s Boxing Day clash against Nottingham Forest.

    Rob Lee: ‘Kieran Trippier is still one of the best full-backs in the world’

    It has been a difficult month for Trippier, who has scored several goals that have proven costly for Newcastle.

    But former Newcastle midfielder Rob Lee insists he is not worried about the England player and still sees him as one of the best players in the world in his position.

    Warm-ups are already underway

    Both teams are on the pitch warming up while we count down to the start of the game.

    Boxing Day action begins in just over 20 minutes…

    Eddie Howe reveals plans for January

    Given the injuries Newcastle currently have, transfer business in January seems essential.

    But he has stated that the team expects several players to return shortly and indicated that a decision on transfers is more likely to be made in the second half of January.

    Eddie Howe: ‘It’s been a challenging month’

    Howe is speaking to Amazon Prime and admitted that injuries have influenced his team’s struggle for consistency this month.

    Newcastle were knocked out of two cup competitions in December, but Howe expects his players to be “physically fine” as they look to finish 2023 on a high.

    Chris Wood: ‘It will take hard work and togetherness’

    Chris Wood returns to Newcastle today after previously playing for the Magpies.

    He has experience of being involved in a relegation battle and believes Forest will need to unite to get out of trouble in the coming months.

    Anthony Gordon: “This is by far the best stadium”

    Newcastle have a brilliant record at St James’ Park this season after winning eight of their nine league games there this season.

    Anthony Gordon spoke to Amazon Prime before kick-off and said it is “by far the best stadium” in England.

    The Magpies will look to give their fans something to cheer for this afternoon in their final home game of 2023.

    Nuno Espirito Santo: “We accept the referee’s error”

    Nuno has revealed that he received an apology from PGMOL boss Howard Webb for Willy Boly’s red card at the weekend.

    He stated that the apology was accepted and that Forest are ready to move on, although it is reported that Forest want referee Rob Jones banned from their matches after making their second complaint of the season against him.

    Nuno Espirito Santo: ‘We look for energy’

    Forest have made six changes to the team that lost 3-2 to Bournemouth on Saturday.

    They played more than half of that match with 10 men after Willy Boly was sent off, and Nuno has just told Amazon Prime that he has rotated his squad in a bid to see more “energy” from his players.

    The Nottingham Forest team will play against Newcastle

    Matt Turner gets the nod in goal, while Chris Wood starts up front against his former club.

    Newcastle’s starting eleven…

    Alexander Isak returns to the starting eleven, while Joelinton takes the bench.

    Captain Jamaal Lascelles will miss due to injury.

    Nuno Espirito Santo demands improvements from Nottingham Forest goalkeepers

    Keeping a clean sheet has been difficult for Forest this season and their new coach, Nuno Espirito Santo, wants more help from his goalkeepers.

    He has called for better performances from goalkeepers Matt Turner and Odysseas Vlachodimos. Which one will start in goal today?

    Team news coming in 10 minutes…

    Who will be part of both teams for the first Boxing Day match?

    We are only 10 minutes away from discovering it.

    Could Joelinton start today for Newcastle?

    Joelinton has missed Newcastle’s last two games with a hamstring problem, but arrived at St James’ Park today.

    Could he return directly to the starting eleven?

    Nottingham Forest will lose players in the African Cup of Nations

    This will be one of the last times Nottingham Forest will have a full squad of players to choose from with the Africa Cup of Nations starting in just over two weeks.

    Forest could lose six players in the four-week tournament.

    Hello and welcome!

    Thank you for joining us for our live coverage of the first Premier League match on Boxing Day.

    Newcastle will host Nottingham Forest and team news is expected at 11.30am.

