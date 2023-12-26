Scientists reveal how we can learn to talk to aliens – and stop an intergalactic war if they ever make contact

<!–

Scientists have revealed how humans could make contact with aliens in outer space and even stop an intergalactic war if successful.

Academics have compiled the most comprehensive ‘extraterrestrial language science’ yet, designed to ensure that any contact made with extraterrestrial life is friendly and not perceived as hostile.

A 2020 study in the Astrophysical Journal estimated that there are around 36 “advanced” civilizations in the Milky Way alone, although identifying or contacting any of them has until now remained beyond humanity’s reach.

A new volume compiled by 25 leading experts in linguistics, anthropology, animal communications, philosophy, computer science, and biology to “explore the potential nature of a non-terrestrial intelligence with linguistic capabilities,” the Times reports.

The article features contributions from people such as Noam Chomsky, an American political and social scientist known as “the father of modern linguistics.”

Only Voyager and Voyager 2 (pictured) have successfully left our solar system.

The editor of the volume, astrobiologist Dr. Douglas Vakoch, told the newspaper: “I am an optimist. I think it is realistic that in our lifetimes we could receive a message through the Seti (search for extraterrestrial intelligence) programs or send messages that one day can get an answer.’

For decades, humanity has been investigating the possibility of other intelligent life in space, and has even sent out signals and communications in the hopes of one day receiving something in return.

This included sending the Voyager spacecraft beyond our solar system, loaded with a ‘Golden Record’ complete with greetings in 54 languages, animal greeting noises and even music.

The new research uses current understanding of human languages ​​and the various ways animals communicate with the goal of discovering how to “decode otherworldly intentional communication.”

Among the forms of contact that humanity has tried so far is the Golden Record

Scientists have previously concluded that there is a small but possible chance of successfully contacting extraterrestrial life, but this article highlights that big steps are still needed on Earth to increase humanity’s chances.

This could include decoding ancient languages ​​that have not yet been translated, including Linear A, a writing system used by the Minoans of Crete until 1,400 BC and found on artifacts but never deciphered.

WHAT’S IN VOYAGER’S GOLDEN RECORDS? Voyager’s message is delivered via a phonograph record, a 12-inch gold-plated copper record containing sounds and images selected to portray the diversity of life and culture on Earth. The records include maps, images and charts along with 117 photographs, humpback whale sounds, greetings in 54 languages, a 20-minute ‘sound essay’ on life on Earth and 90 minutes of music. Among the pieces chosen as music is Johnny B Goode by Chuck Berry.

It is hoped that scholars will even be able to create their own Rosetta stone, or pseudo-translation manual, that includes keywords that are likely to have meaning in the space.

The authors suggest sending a short, simple signal to “a million star systems once a day.”

If extraterrestrial contact is ever detected, they suggest that humans should send the exact same message as proof of receipt, before working to decipher the message.

This will involve looking for patterns in the transmission that could lead to the discovery of symbols.

But scientists add that since it takes four years to reach the nearest star other than the Sun at the speed of light, communication will be slow. It may also be the case that other life forms have completely different body chemistries and methods of communication that humans cannot understand.

Despite this, it is believed that any civilization advanced enough to send messages is likely to share crucial characteristics such as “tool use, symbol use, communication, culture creation, and curiosity.”

The volume says this means that “many features of human language may be shared with extraterrestrials,” adding: “Our attempts to analyze extraterrestrial messages are more likely to be successful if we can start with simple messages and work our way up.”

If this approach is not adopted, it is feared that any relationship with extraterrestrial life will remain “akin to castaways greeting each other from separate islands, aware of each other’s existence but never able to know more.”