Berri discusses general situation with Ain el-Tineh itinerant visitors, meets MPs Alameh and Ammar

NNA ndash; House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Tuesday received at the Second Presidency in Ain el-Tineh, members of the ldquo;Development and Liberationrdquo; and ldquo;Loyalty to the Resistancerdquo; blocs, MPs Fadi Alameh and Ali Ammar, Mayor of the Union of Municipalities of the Southern Suburbs, Mohammed Dergham, in the presence of Amal Movementrsquo;s Central municipal and mayoral affairs Bureau Official Bassam Tlais, and Hezbollahrsquo;s central municipal work official, Mohammad Bashir.

Discussions reportedly touched on the current general situation, in addition to demands and developmental issues, especially the Costa Brava landfill file and the Ghadir River file.

================ L.Y

nbsp;

NNA ndash; House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Tuesday received at the Second Presidency in Ain al-Tineh, members of the ldquo;Development and Liberationrdquo; and ldquo;Loyalty to the Resistancerdquo; blocs, MPs Fadi Alameh and Ali Ammar, Mayor of the Union of Municipalities of the Southern Suburbs, Mohammed Dergham, in the presence of Amal Movementrsquo;s Central municipal and mayoral affairs Bureau Official Bassam Tlais, and Hezbollahrsquo;s central municipal work official, Mohammad Bashir.

Discussions reportedly touched on the current general situation, in addition to demands and developmental issues, especially the Costa Brava landfill file and the Ghadir River file.

nbsp;

================ L.Y