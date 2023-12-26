Tue. Dec 26th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Israel army arrests senior Palestinian lawmaker Jarrar

    Dec 26, 2023

    NNA -The Israeli army on Tuesday said it arrested senior Palestinian politician Khalida Jarrar in the occupied West Bank, along with other activists of her leftist party.

    Jarrar, 60, is a prominent figure in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

    Jarrar had been previously arrested by Israeli forces in October 2019 and released in September the following year, after being held without trial.

    Her husband, Ghassan Jarrar, told AFP soldiers stormed the family home in the city of Ramallah ldquo;by breaking open the front door at 5:00 am (0300 GMT).rdquo;

    Jarrar was elected in 2006 to the Palestinian assembly as a PFLP representative, and has long been an advocate of womenrsquo;s rights.

    She has also lobbied for the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

    The PFLP, in a statement, said Israelrsquo;s army launched a ldquo;vast campaign on Tuesday morning to arrest leadersrdquo; of the group in the occupied West Bank.

    ldquo;These arrests will not break the will of our people,rdquo; it said. — AFP

