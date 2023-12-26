Thursday, December 28, 2023

NNA -nbsp;

Timenbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Topicnbsp;

2:30 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Workshop by the quot;National Meeting for Public Sector Employees,quot; marking the conclusion of its current annual activities, at the Health Center Hall of the Municipality of Al-Ghubayri, Beirut.

6:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Rebirth Beirut Association opens its art exhibition quot;Colors in Motion,quot; featuring works by the Lebanese-American artist of Armenian descent, Misak Terzian, at the association#39;s headquarters in Gemmayze (Gouraud Street). The exhibition runs until Friday, January 5, 2024, daily from 3 to 7 pm, except Sundays and the first day of the New Year.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

========R.H.

nbsp;