NNA -nbsp;National News Agency#39;s correspondentnbsp;in Tire reported that enemy bombardementnbsp;targeted with phosphorus shells south Lebanon#39;s Jabal Blat – Marwahin.

In Marjayoun, hostile artillery shelling targeted the outskirts of the southern border towns of Blida and Mays al-Jabal towards Wadi Saluki.

nbsp;

================= L.Y