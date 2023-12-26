Tue. Dec 26th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Azerbaijan announces expulsion of two French diplomats

    By

    Dec 26, 2023

    NNA – Azerbaijan#39;s foreign ministry said Tuesday that two French diplomats had been ordered to leave over actions quot;incompatible with their diplomatic statusquot;.

    The ministry said in a statement it had summoned French ambassador Anne Boillon to express a quot;strong protest over the actions of two employees of the French Embassyquot;.

    Without providing further details, it said the two had been declared personae non gratae and ordered to leave the country within 48 hours.

    The move came amid tense relations between the countries as Baku has accused France of being biased towards Armenia during European-mediated peace talks with its arch-foe. — AFP

