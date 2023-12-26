Putin Informed Of Damage To Warship From Ukraine Attack: Kremlin

Tue. Dec 26th, 2023

    NNA – Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin Tuesday that Ukraine had attacked the Crimean port of Feodosia and damaged a naval landing ship, a Kremlin spokesman said.

    Ukraine#39;s military said earlier that its air force destroyed the Russian navy#39;s Novocherkassk landing ship in the western Crimean port.

    quot;Today defence minister Shoigu reported (to Putin) about the strike that the Ukrainians carried out on Feodosia and about the damage to our large landing ship. It was a very detailed report,quot; the president#39;s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

    The Ukrainian defence ministry wrote earlier on X that the quot;Novocherkassk landing ship was destroyed in Feodosia tonightquot;.

    The ministry posted an unattributed photo showing flames and smoke in a port at night.

    quot;Ukraine#39;s aviation did an excellent job. Crimea is Ukraine. There is no place for the occupier#39;s fleet here,quot; the ministry wrote.

    The country#39;s air force said that the ship was suspected to have been carrying attack drones.–AFP

