As Netflix Reworks Executive Compensation, More Changes Could Be Coming for Hollywood

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Apple kicked off 2023 by revealing that CEO Tim Cook had requested a pay cut following a drop in shareholder support for his compensation package. Then, on December 8, Netflix revealed changes to the streaming giant’s executive pay structure. The reform was seen as a reaction to a June vote – during the Writers Guild of America strike – when its shareholders symbolically rejected compensation packages for top executives.

Will other publicly traded Hollywood giants be next to update their compensation policies in 2024?

Apple and Netflix could simply be seen as special cases, but critics on Wall Street and beyond have in the past urged companies to focus on shareholder friendliness. In November, AMC Theaters shareholders voted against proposed compensation packages for its CEOs, including CEO Adam Aron, who was paid $23.7 million in 2022.

The parade of Hollywood CEO salary revelations in regulatory filings in 2023 will be remembered for its bad timing (those revelations became public just during the run-up to the strikes) and its ugly appearance (huge salaries for executives during a standoff labor). On May 30, WGA leaders sent letters to both Netflix and Comcast to vote “no” on the companies’ “Say on Pay” proposal. “Shareholders should send a message to Comcast that if the company was able to spend $130 million on executive compensation last year, it can afford to pay the estimated $34 million per year that the writers are asking for in contract enhancements,” the company said. WGA West President Meredith Stiehm. she wrote.

Those pay packages also followed major layoffs in various parts of the industry at Disney, Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery and many other media companies, drawing criticism from Hollywood insiders and shareholders alike.

Disney traditionally presents its final executive pay toward the end of one year or early the next, and Apple typically follows in January because its fiscal years end in the fall, but executive compensation season for most companies begins in full swing. peak in March and April. .

That’s when Netflix typically details its pay packages for the prior year, but also typically advances its annual compensation goals to the end of the year. Its shareholders rejected the company’s 2022 pay packages by a 3-to-1 margin in the non-binding “Say on Pay” vote. Netflix reacted in October by promising “substantial changes” to its pay packages for CEOs and executives. “We recognize that we do not have broad support for our executive compensation model of the past 20 years,” the company acknowledged, promising to shift to a “more conventional model.”

While touting its “pay-for-performance” approach, Netflix has in the past allowed executives to choose how much of their pay they receive in cash and how much in stock options. However, for senior executives, institutional investors generally prefer a relatively low salary, plus performance-based bonuses and stock options. This is known as ensuring that executives have real “skin in the game.”

Then, on December 8, Netflix revealed target 2024 compensation packages worth $40 million for co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters. But “to address shareholder concerns,” cash salaries for both will total $3 million, with performance-based cash bonuses targeting $6 million and restricted stock units and stock units. performance shares worth $15.5 million each.

Meanwhile, Apple said in early 2023 that Cook would see a more than 40 percent cut in his total compensation from $99.4 million to $49.0 million after an advisory “opinion on pay” vote. ” will only show the approval of 64 percent of voting shareholders, compared to 95 percent. percent for Apple’s fiscal 2020 year.

The tech giant reduced the number of restricted stock units Cook would receive if he retired before 2026 and said 75 percent of his vested shares would be tied to Apple’s stock performance in 2023, down from 50 percent. , strengthening the “pay for performance” proposal. .

While Hollywood powerhouses don’t typically give top executives the choice between cash and options, the Netflix move and other pay trends in corporate America could well be scrutinized across town as companies evaluate whether any major or token updates to compensation policies may be needed amid some low shareholder support for their executive compensation.

“Companies that engage with their shareholders and address their concerns are more likely to receive greater shareholder support for the payment option, while those that do not will likely continue to receive less support,” the advisory firm noted in matters of corporate governance and compensation ISS Corporate Solutions. in a 2022 report. He considers less than 70 percent shareholder support in “say on pay” votes to be “low support.”

Recent votes show such low support among shareholders of some tech and Hollywood giants. Warner Bros. Discovery, led by CEO David Zaslav, revealed that only 51 percent of shareholder votes cast in its non-binding 2023 “say on pay” vote approved its compensation packages, with Amazon reaching 68 percent. By comparison, Paramount Global and Fox received 96 percent approval in 2023, Comcast 92 percent, Disney 86 percent and Alphabet 76 percent, according to Proxy Monitor. account.

However, one expert notes that American companies have moved toward more performance-based pay in recent years across all sectors, including media and entertainment. “In recent years, the prevalence of performance-based stocks has continually increased, while the opposite is true for time-based options,” says Courtney Yu, director of research at corporate leadership data firm Equilar. “Our research shows that 90.2 percent of the 500 largest U.S. public companies awarded performance-based stock to their CEOs in 2022, up from 82.1 percent in 2018. Meanwhile, the 37.6 percent of companies granted time-based options in 2022, up from 50.4 percent in 2018.”

Yu adds: “Since 2011, when Say on Pay was first introduced, we have seen companies review and update their executive compensation plans to satisfy shareholders. While Say on Pay is advisory and some companies have failed multiple times over the years, we have seen most companies move toward best practices, such as awarding more capital based on performance, which is what Netflix plans do”.

Most entertainment giants won’t have to face a shareholder vote on pay until early next year.

Source: SEC.gov