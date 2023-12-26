Sam Allison will become the first black referee in the Premier League in 15 years, and the second ever… as he referees the Boxing Day clash between Sheffield United and Luton Town.

There has not been a black referee in the Premier League since Uriah Rennie in 2008

Allison, 42, will take charge of today’s 3pm start at Bramall Lane.

Sam Allison will become the first black referee to officiate in the Premier League in 15 years when Sheffield United host Luton Town this afternoon.

He also becomes the second black referee in Premier League history, after Uriah Rennie, who last refereed a top-flight match in 2008.

In 2020, Allison became the first black referee in the four main divisions of English football.

They were then promoted to the Championship at the start of the 2023-24 season.

His first taste of Premier League action came as a fourth official during Brighton’s 4-1 win over Chelsea in October 2022, and he now has the opportunity to referee a top-flight match.

Sam Allison to become first black Premier League referee in 15 years on Boxing Day

Allison (centre) will referee Sheffield United’s clash against Luton at Bramall Lane at 3pm

Uriah Rennie (left) was the last and only black referee in the Premier League so far

BAMRef, which supports all black, Asian and mixed heritage referees, said: “We welcome this appointment.

‘It is one more step in the right direction towards arbitration that reflects society and the contingent of players in football.

‘It is also the culmination of years of hard work by BAMRef members. We look forward to working with Howard Webb (head of the Professional Match Officials Board) to identify and advance more black officials to the top flight.’

It comes after Rebecca Welch made history by becoming the first woman to referee a Premier League match.

The 40-year-old took charge of Fulham’s match against Burnley at Craven Cottage and showed three yellow cards.

PGMOL boss Webb, speaking about the appointments of Welch and Allison, told Sky Sports: “I am excited to see the appointment of Rebecca Welch for her first appointment as a Premier League referee and, on Boxing Day, we will see Sam Allison taking charge of his first game.

Rebecca Welch (right) made history on Sunday by becoming the first female Premier League referee.

‘Both are part of the PGMOL development group. It is an initiative linked to the elite referee development scheme, which has been in place for a couple of years to fast-track the pathway of talented referees.’

Allison is a former footballer who played for teams such as Swindon Town, Bristol City, Bournemouth and Exeter City.

He started refereeing 12 years ago and for a time worked as a match referee and firefighter, before turning to refereeing full time.

Following his promotion in 2020, Sam became the fifth black referee to officiate in the EFL, following in the footsteps of Rennie, Trevor Parkes, Phil Prosser and Joe Ross.

Since then, he has managed more than 100 games in the EFL.