This is a great thing! The Xbox Series S, which is a digital-only console, is on sale for $269 (normally $299). However, it comes bundled with the Gilded Hunter pack, which comes with 3000 virtual credits for fortnite, rocket league and Fall Guys (1000 each): a value of $28. In total, you’re saving $30 with this package.