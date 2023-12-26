“Islamic Resistance”: We targeted enemy’s newly established command headquarters in the vicinity of Kiryat Shmona

NNA ndash; The Islamic Resistance announced on Tuesday in a statement: ldquo;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance waged at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday 12/26/2023, an aerial attack on a newly established enemy#39;s command headquartersnbsp;in the vicinity of the Kiryat Shmona (the occupied village of Al-Khalisa) with a combat drone, and inflicted confirmed casualties.rdquo;

