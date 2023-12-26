Mawlawi broaches Beirut capital affairs with Beiruti parliamentary delegation, meets Egyptian Ambassador

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, received, at his ministry office on Tuesday, a delegation of Beirut capital MPs comprising: Amine Sherri, Mohammed Khawaja, Waddah Al-Sadiq, Adnan Trabulsi, Faisal Al-Sayegh, Imad Al-Hout and Nabil Badr.nbsp;

Discussions reportedly touched on developmental and services affairs related to the capital Beirut at all levels.

Minister Mawlawi later received the Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, who came on an acquaintance visit, upon assuming his diplomatic mission in the country.nbsp;

