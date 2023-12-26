Murdaugh Trial Clerk Accused of Plagiarizing Parts of Tell-All Memoir

Joshua Boucher/Pool/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The South Carolina court clerk who penned a memoir about Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial has been accused by the book’s co-author of plagiarism.

“This has blindsided me,” co-author Neil Gordon said in a statement announcing that all sales of Behind the Doors of Justice have been stopped.

Gordon said he discovered the “ethical gaffe” while reviewing e-mails between Colleton County clerk Becky Hill and a BBC reporter who “shared a long excerpt from an upcoming article.”

