    Murdaugh Trial Clerk Accused of Plagiarizing Parts of Tell-All Memoir

    Joshua Boucher/Pool/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

    The South Carolina court clerk who penned a memoir about Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial has been accused by the book’s co-author of plagiarism.

    “This has blindsided me,” co-author Neil Gordon said in a statement announcing that all sales of Behind the Doors of Justice have been stopped.

    Gordon said he discovered the “ethical gaffe” while reviewing e-mails between Colleton County clerk Becky Hill and a BBC reporter who “shared a long excerpt from an upcoming article.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    News

    French actors come to Depardieu’s defence amid new rape allegations

    Dec 26, 2023
    News

    Iraq condemns Biden over airstrikes that killed Kataib Hezbollah fighter, injured 18 others: Baghdad slams ‘clear, hostile act’ after US retaliates for suicide drone strike that injured three US soldiers

    Dec 26, 2023
    News

    Mystery as veteran vanishes while kayaking with friends over holiday weekend – with boat found broken in half off Florida

    Dec 26, 2023

    News

    Apple earnings: What investors should know about recent revenues, profits

    Dec 26, 2023
