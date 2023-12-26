Mystery as veteran vanishes while kayaking with friends over holiday weekend – with boat found broken in half off Florida

Eiffel Gilyana, 46, a fitness instructor and father of three, has been reported missing after his kayak capsized in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida.

Gilyana served in the U.S. Army in Iraq and was kayaking with two other people near St. Augustine Inlet around 10 a.m. on Dec. 23 when he disappeared.

After a 48-hour search by the United States Coast Guard, only his overturned kayak was found: it was broken in two.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A 46-year-old man is missing after his overturned kayak was found in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida.

Eiffel Gilyana, who was a fitness instructor and married father of three, was kayaking with the Jax Fire Dragons boat team near St. Augustine Inlet around 10 a.m. on Dec. 23 when his fellow boaters lost sight of him. during “difficult conditions.”

The US Coast Guard quickly organized a search, but only his overturned kayak was found. She had split in two.

The Coast Guard continued to search for Gilyana throughout Christmas Eve and more teams and partner agencies joined the search Sunday morning.

Eiffel Gilyana, 46, a fitness instructor and father of three, has been reported missing after his kayak capsized in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida.

Gilyana was kayaking with two other people near St. Augustine Inlet around 10 a.m. Dec. 23 when she disappeared.

Gilyana’s overturned kayak was found. It had been split in two

After 48 hours of searching, on Christmas Day, the search was called off.

He was last seen wearing black pants, but was not wearing a life jacket or shirt.

Gilyana was originally from Erbil in Iraq and served in the US Army from 2003 to 2009 as a translator.

He immigrated to Jacksonville to escape ISIS threats and became a wellness instructor, where he would also perform notable acts of resistance.

Recently, he paddled his kayak on a 150-mile trip from Miami to Key West.

“Eiffel Gilyana (40 years old) has disappeared on Vilano beach,” said a Facebook post from his sailing team.

The US Coast Guard conducted a 48-hour search

The Coast Guard conducted an all-night search in hopes of finding the kayaker.

An extensive search was carried out in the waters where Gilyana had been kayaking.

Gilyana was originally from Erbil in Iraq and served in the US Army from 2003 to 2009 as a translator.

Gilyana performed remarkable acts of endurance and recently paddled her kayak on a 150-mile trip from Miami to Key West.

‘He went to paddle with 2 other people but they lost sight of him. They found his mistress, iakus, and his boat (broken in half), but no sign of Eiffel. We need more boats in the water to help in the search. He has been missing since 10 in the morning. He entered through the Vilano Beach pavilion, next to the Atlantic Ocean.

The Coast Guard also posted a message of condolence:

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic event,” the commander said. Nick Barrow, search and rescue coordinator, Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville.

‘This was an intensive search in the hope of finding Mr Gilyana. I want to thank our partners at the City of St. Augustine, St. Johns County, Florida Fish and Wildlife, and Customs and Border Protection for their contributions to this unified effort.’