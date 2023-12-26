Iraq condemns Biden over airstrikes that killed Kataib Hezbollah fighter, injured 18 others: Baghdad slams ‘clear, hostile act’ after US retaliates for suicide drone strike that injured three US soldiers

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Iraq condemned the United States for a “clear hostile act” after Joe Biden ordered airstrikes that killed one militant and wounded 18 others.

Biden retaliated for a suicide drone strike that injured three US service members on Monday by sending fighter jets to attack three facilities in Hilla used by Kataib Hezbollah militants.

US forces in the Middle East have been attacked more than 100 times since the October 7 terrorist attack by Hamas as tensions boiled over.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani called the attack “counterproductive” and “unacceptable” and warned he would respond.

The government also condemned the Biden administration for attacking military targets “under the guise of retaliation.”

A funeral was held for slain fighter Hassan Hammadi al-Amiri, attended by dozens of mourners chanting “No, no to the United States,” a photographer said.

Many in the crowd carried Hashed flags and photographs of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US strike in Baghdad in January 2020.

An Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah fighter and another man inspect the site of US airstrikes in Hilla.

‘The Iraqi government emphasizes that it will decisively address attacks by some elements on the facilities of foreign diplomatic missions or places where military advisors from friendly countries are stationed; “These attacks are hostile and have a negative impact on Iraqi sovereignty and cannot be accepted under any circumstances,” al-Sudani said.

‘At the same time, the Iraqi government condemns the incident that occurred in the early hours of today, Tuesday, December 26, when Iraqi military bases were attacked under the pretext of retaliation by the United States and led to the martyrdom of one of its members and 18 more injured.

‘This is a hostile and unconstructive action. And it goes against the United States’ stated desire to strengthen relations.

‘We emphasize that such actions damage the bilateral relations of the two countries and complicate ways to reach an understanding to end the presence of the international coalition, and most importantly, show an unacceptable violation of Iraq’s sovereignty.’

Joe Biden is seen Dec. 23 shortly before boarding Marine One to fly to Camp David for the Christmas holiday.

Biden, who is spending Christmas at Camp David, was briefed on the attack that wounded the American trio at a base next to the Erbil airfield.

The president then made the decision to retaliate and the US military carried out the attacks at 1:45 GMT, likely killing “several Kataib Hezbollah militants” and destroying multiple facilities used by the group.

Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, head of U.S. Central Command, said the airstrikes were direct retaliation.

“These attacks are intended to hold accountable elements directly responsible for attacks against coalition forces in Iraq and Syria and degrade their ability to continue attacks,” he said.

“We will always protect our forces.”

The Pentagon did not release details about the identity of the service member who was seriously injured or offer further details about injuries sustained in the attack.

Lloyd Austin, the Secretary of Defense, said: “My prayers are with the brave Americans who were injured.”

The White House National Security Council said Biden was briefed on the attack on Monday morning and ordered the Pentagon to prepare response options against those responsible.

‘The President places no higher priority than protecting American personnel serving in harm’s way. “The United States will act at a time and in a manner of our choosing if these attacks continue,” said NSC spokeswoman Adrienne Watson.

Images shared by a Kurdish television journalist supposedly showed the moment of impact.

The Erbil base used by US troops. Washington has around 2,500 soldiers deployed in Iraq

Monday’s military strike and US retaliation are the latest exchanges since a surge in violence began in mid-October, when Iran-aligned militias began attacking US assets in Iraq and Syria over Washington’s support for Israel. in their war against Hamas in Gaza. .

Since October 17, there have been 103 attacks against its troops in Iraq and Syria.

Most of those attacks have been claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which opposes US support for Israel in its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

In early December, the US embassy in Baghdad came under rocket attack. That attack, the first of its kind since the start of the war in Gaza, was not claimed by any group.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s office announced several arrests and said some had links to the security services.

Washington has about 2,500 troops deployed in Iraq and about 900 in Syria.

The international coalition has been fighting the Islamic State group since 2014.