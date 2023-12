NNA – Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Beshara Boutros Rahi, on Tuesday received, in Bkekri, Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, at the head of a delegation, who paid him a visit to offer well-wishes on the blessed holidaysnbsp;and the New Year.

The visit was an occasion to discuss the current general situation in the country.

================ L.Y