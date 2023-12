NNA – National News Agencyrsquo;s correspondent in Marjeyoun reported that the Israeli occupation forces fired two shells on the outskirts of the bordering town of Odaisseh, the locality of Khallet Al-Turkman.

Israeli enemy also shelled the southern Lebanese border towns of Mays al-Jabal, Muhaibib and Rab Thalatheen.

nbsp;

============= L.Y