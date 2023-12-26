Tue. Dec 26th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Renewed enemy artillery shelling on outskirts of Naqoura, hostile air raids on Mays al-Jabal, Al-Qlayleh plain

    By

    Dec 26, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA ndash; National News Agency correspondent in Tyre reported that hostile artillery shelling has renewed on the outskirts of the southern town of Naqoura,

    In Marjeyoun, NNA correspondent reported two air strikes by Israeli enemy warplanes targeting the Knissehnbsp;area southwest of the town of Mays al-Jabal and the Kroum al-Marah area northeast of the town.

    Israeli occuaption forces also carried out two air raids targeting the Al-Qlayleh plain in southern Lebanon.nbsp;

    The Israeli enemy also shelled the area between Al-Dhaira and Alma Al-Shaab.

    =============== L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Carmelo Anthony asks popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat for an invite to his channel, weeks after he broke the viewing record with Nicki Minaj.

    Dec 26, 2023
    News

    Kate Beckinsale dresses up in multiple dramatic costumes as she celebrates Christmas in style with her mother Judy Loe and daughter Lily Sheen.

    Dec 26, 2023
    News

    Non-tech companies are seeking AI talent and offering 6-figure salaries. Here’s who’s hiring — including one role that pays more than $300,000.

    Dec 26, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Carmelo Anthony asks popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat for an invite to his channel, weeks after he broke the viewing record with Nicki Minaj.

    Dec 26, 2023
    News

    Kate Beckinsale dresses up in multiple dramatic costumes as she celebrates Christmas in style with her mother Judy Loe and daughter Lily Sheen.

    Dec 26, 2023
    News

    Non-tech companies are seeking AI talent and offering 6-figure salaries. Here’s who’s hiring — including one role that pays more than $300,000.

    Dec 26, 2023
    News

    The best gaming consoles in 2023

    Dec 26, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy