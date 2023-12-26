Renewed enemy artillery shelling on outskirts of Naqoura, hostile air raids on Mays al-Jabal, Al-Qlayleh plain

NNA ndash; National News Agency correspondent in Tyre reported that hostile artillery shelling has renewed on the outskirts of the southern town of Naqoura,

In Marjeyoun, NNA correspondent reported two air strikes by Israeli enemy warplanes targeting the Knissehnbsp;area southwest of the town of Mays al-Jabal and the Kroum al-Marah area northeast of the town.

Israeli occuaption forces also carried out two air raids targeting the Al-Qlayleh plain in southern Lebanon.nbsp;

The Israeli enemy also shelled the area between Al-Dhaira and Alma Al-Shaab.

