Tue. Dec 26th, 2023

    News

    Now Kanye Is Really Sorry for All His Anti-Semitic Screeds

    By

    Dec 26, 2023
    Now Kanye Is Really Sorry for All His Anti-Semitic Screeds

    Rachpoot

    Embattled rapper Kanye West—whose career essentially imploded over his repeated antisemitic remarks—now claims he’s very sorry for all the hate.

    “I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,” he said Tuesday in a statement written in Hebrew on his recently re-activated Instagram page.

    “I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

    By

