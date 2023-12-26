A yearlong basic income experiment in New Jersey helped residents buy groceries and pay rent, the city’s mayor said. Now they’re expanding the program.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh.

Paterson, New Jersey, is giving about 200 residents $400 a month in guaranteed income. It’s the second time the city has carried out a program like this.Paterson’s mayor said last time, residents spent the money on groceries and rent.

A New Jersey city is giving about 200 residents $400 a month in a re-launched universal basic income experiment that previously helped people pay for rent and groceries, the city’s mayor said.

In a press conference on December 21, Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said that about 200 low-income residents, chosen lottery-style, would receive the monthly $400 on debit cards for 12 months.

It’s the second time Paterson has done this. In 2022, 110 residents received $400 a month in guaranteed income.

“Based on what we were told by the recipients, they spent it on food, so groceries. They also used it to pay utility bills. Also, to help pay rent,” Sayegh said. “One woman said that for the first time in her life, as a result of this guaranteed income initiative, she had a real Thanksgiving with her family,” he added.

Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, an organization focused on economic security, funded the 2022 program, NorthJersey.com reported.

Sayegh said in his press conference that the 2024 program is funded in partnership with the University of Pennsylvania’s Guaranteed Income Center. There were 6,000 applicants, he said.

To qualify for the program, single-person households had to earn less than $38,910 a year, while a family of three had to make less than $110,311 a year, and a family of five $184,405 a year, NorthJersey.com reported.

Lorraine Hicks, a woman who was selected for the program, told local publication Tapinto Paterson that she cried when she got a call that she was chosen.

“I haven’t decided what I will spend the money on first, but I think I will spend it on something for my house and for myself as well, which I haven’t been able to afford for a while,” she told the publication. “This is definitely going to change my life. I’m just so appreciative for this.”

Sayegh did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment and information about the 2022 program.

Business Insider reported in October that universal basic income programs are helping people across the United States.

A researcher from a study that gave people $750 a month in California told BI last week that basic income plans could be a simple solution to homelessness in the country.

