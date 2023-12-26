The new PS5 owners’ guide to great gaming experiences

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

If you recently brought a playstation 5 console at home, you are in the right place. We know you’re eager to dive right into PS5’s library of cutting-edge and critically acclaimed titles. There are plenty of quality titles to recommend, but before we dig in, let’s take a moment to check out some of the unique features that make your new PS5 console so special.

This guide is intended to be a shortcut to some of the best gaming experiences PS5 has to offer. If you are looking for something else step-by-step technical guide, head to PlayStation.com.

Play the video



You and your DualSense controller

The first thing you’ll touch after pressing the power button on the PS5 console will probably be the DualSense wireless controller. This sleek and ergonomic controller will not only be your way of interacting with games, but it also has a number of immersive features. Let’s break it down:

Touch panel: In the center of the console there is a touch panel. Some games use the touchpad using swiping movements or as a touch cursor. Most commonly, the touchpad can be pressed the same way you press any other button.

Haptic feedback: Immerse yourself in game worlds with advanced control sensations. In many games you’ll feel every recoil, bounce and jolt, from the subtle to the seismic.

Adaptive triggers: The DualSense controller’s L2 and R2 buttons will change the tension depending on what’s happening in-game for unprecedented immersion. Feel the resistance as your character pulls a bowstring or fires a weapon.

Create button: Save your best gaming memories, whether epic wins or hilarious failures, with the touch of a button. You can save screenshots, movie clips, and more, and share them online with friends or the world.

Play the video



Astro’s game room

Do you want to experience what your DualSense controller can do? Immerse yourself in Astro’s Playroom, a 3D platform game pre-installed on your PS5 console’s high-speed SSD. It’ll be there when you start, no need to download it, so why not show up? It’s a lovely showcase of the PS5’s immersive features. You’ll be enchanted from the first moment you feel Astro’s little metal feet hitting the ground through haptic technology and hear the soundtrack.”

Play the video



Immerse yourself in PlayStation Plus games

One of the best ways to experience the breadth and depth of the PlayStation library is with PlayStation Plus. With a monthly or 12-month membership, PlayStation Plus offers value-added benefits and a wide range of quality games across all generations of PlayStation, depending on the plan you choose.

PlayStation Plus essential: Essential members can add three monthly PlayStation Plus games to their library, plus online multiplayer access, PlayStation Store discounts, and more. New games are offered monthly, and as long as you redeem titles during the month they’re offered, you can still keep and play them as long as you remain a PlayStation Plus member.

PlayStation Plus Extra: In addition to the benefits of the Essential tier, Extra members also get access to the PlayStation Plus game catalog, which includes blockbusters and indies from the PS5 and PS4 generations. Maybe you were intrigued by Ghost of Tsushima, or want to discover the Shiba-infused riddles of humanity for yourself. Maybe you just want to try something outside your usual comfort zone, like the indie hit Sea of ​​Stars.

PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe: Premium members enjoy all the benefits above plus access to the PlayStation Plus classics catalog*. This library of memorable PlayStation games dates back to the original PlayStation. See where the Resident Evil saga began or relive your memories of Sly Cooper’s after-school sessions. You’ll have plenty to explore, and the rewind feature will help you avenge some of those challenging original PlayStation moments (nice try, Resident Evil dog hallway). Premium/Deluxe members can also access game trials of the latest new PS5 releases, and if you like what you try, your progress will carry over to the full game if you decide to purchase it. For players who offer PlayStation Plus Premium, they will also have access to cloud streaming.

Looking for even more tips on how to get started with PlayStation Plus? Head to PlayStation.com.

Play the video



Share game cards and activities

Connecting to the internet with your PS5 opens up a whole new way to enjoy games alone or with friends (add and find friends on your Game Base). Even if you’re not playing online multiplayer games, you’ll be able to discover and share your experiences with players around the world, making every game a social experience. When you’re online and highlight a game in the PS5 menu, you’ll see all kinds of information about the game, including updates, available downloadable content, friends playing, trending gameplay clips, and trophy progress.

On PS5, you can use the Share Play feature to share your screen, bypass controls, or play with a friend. Do you want to participate in a friend’s game, even if there is no online multiplayer? Or maybe you want to teach your fighting game friends how to do that sick combo you discovered? Share Play allows you to quickly join games in progress, invite others to watch your game live, or even join a game as you would with a second local player.

Pressing the center PlayStation button on the DualSense controller during gameplay will take you to the Control Center. Here you’ll see another key PS5 feature: Activity Cards. These cards have a variety of functions that vary from game to game, from informing you of your current progress through a stage of the game’s story to allowing you to immediately jump to specific activities and side quests, without a lengthy game startup process.

Play the video



Essential PS5 games

Are you excited to dive into the best the PlayStation 5 library has to offer? These are some of the best PlayStation 5 titles worth checking out.

The last of us Part I: The first chapter of Naughty Dog’s modern epic drama about surviving a terrifying post-apocalypse, remade from the ground up to take advantage of the PlayStation 5’s advanced hardware.

PlayStation Plus Game Trial*: At the time of publication, a The Last of Us Part I gameplay trial is available for PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members.

God of war Ragnarök: The award-winning saga of Kratos and Atreus continues with sweeping drama and intense combat across the harsh Nine Realms.

PlayStation Plus Game Trial*: At the time of publication, a game trial is available for PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members.

Baldur’s Gate 3: Winner of The Game Awards 2023 Game of the Year, Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive RPG filled with strategic turn-based combat, lots of gameplay options, and extremely memorable characters.

PlayStation Plus Game Trial*: At the time of publication, a game trial is available for PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members.

Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt Red, the studio behind The Witcher trilogy, offers players a high-octane open-world sci-fi adventure filled with stunning vistas and an incredible amount of freedom and depth of gameplay.

PlayStation Plus Game Trial*: At the time of publication, a game trial is available for PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members.

Elden Ring: The mind of author George RR Martin and the world-renowned developers at From Software create an atmospheric fantasy action epic that will provide great mystery and challenge to all who are brave enough to immerse themselves.

Demon souls: Experience the game that gave rise to an entire genre, remade for PlayStation 5. Can you rise to the challenge and calm the anger of the Ancient One?

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog*: At the time of publication, Demon’s Souls is available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium/Deluxe members as part of the game catalog.

Final Fantasy XVI: A bold new chapter in the best-selling role-playing series comes to life on the PS5, combining an intriguing fantasy narrative, a new combat system, and old Final Fantasy traditions into one of Square Enix’s most visually stunning adventures.

Resident Evil 4: One of Resident Evil’s most beloved outings returns, and it’s more brutal and terrifying than ever. Leon Kennedy’s trip to a small town in Spain to rescue the president’s daughter from a strange cult turns into a living nightmare.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Insomniac Games works its magic again with Spider-Man! Peter Parker and Miles Morales roam Marvel’s New York City to take on some of their biggest and baddest enemies, including Kraven, Venom, and The Lizard.

We hope you find great games and great players through your new PlayStation 5. And hey, if you’re a long-time PlayStation gamer, be sure to give all the newcomers a warm welcome! Looking for even more great PS5 games? Head to PlayStation.com to check out a host of the best PS5 options.