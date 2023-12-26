Maine storm has delayed a key vote on California-style limits for gas vehicles

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

AUGUSTA, Maine– Implementation of potential regulations to sharply reduce sales of gasoline vehicles in Maine was delayed a year because environmental regulators had to delay a key vote after a storm caused widespread power outages.

The Environmental Protection Board postponed its Dec. 21 vote and will not meet again before the end of the year. The delay means the proposed rules must be modified to take effect for model year 2028 vehicles instead of model year 2027, and also reopened for public comment, said Jeff Crawford, director of the Department of Air Quality Office. Maine. Environmental Protection.

The original proposal would eventually require 82% of new vehicles sold to be considered zero-emission by the 2032 model year. A dozen states have already signed on to California’s standards to boost sales of electric vehicles and reduce sales of traditional vehicles. to meet climate goals.

Critics of environmental regulations were happy to have a second chance to weigh in. Additional public comments are permitted until February 5.

House Republican Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham, an opponent of the proposed regulations, said widespread power outages would have made it difficult to charge electric cars, underscoring the need to reconsider the proposal.

If advocates insist on looking for model policies in California, “the next step is to ban chainsaws and generators,” he said.

But the Maine Natural Resources Council, which supports the new rules, said climate change likely contributed to the storm and “should serve as a stark reminder that protecting Maine people and Maine’s environment requires decisive action.” to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The proposal followed an unorthodox path using a process by which any Maine resident can submit an agenda item with 150 signatures from registered voters.

That process has been used several times over the years with the Environmental Protection Board, a citizen board appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate.