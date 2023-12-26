Tue. Dec 26th, 2023

    (Update) PSP, Marada Movement leaders meet in Bnachii

    Dec 26, 2023

    NNA – Head of the Progressive Socialist Party, MP Taymour Jumblatt, on Tuesday visited Marada Movement leader, Sleiman Frangieh, in Bnachii, accompanied by a delegation comprising ldquo;Democratic Gatheringrdquo; parliamentary bloc MPs Akram Chehayeb and Wael Abu Faour, PSP Secretary General, Dhafer Nasser, MP Jumblattrsquo;s Advisor, Houssam Harb, and Joey Al-Daher.

    The meeting took place in the presence of MP Tony Frangieh, and former Minister Youssef Saade.

    Discussions during the meeting, according to a statement from Frangiehrsquo;s office, touched on the latest developments on the Lebanese area, especially with regard to the army Chief of Staff file.

    Discussions also reportedly touched on the latest developments in the Gaza Strip were also discussed.

